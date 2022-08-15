Fiberglass Windows Transform Crozet Porch Into Four-Seasons Room

Here's a recent project we completed in Crozet, VA just outside of Charlottesville, which involved replacing a previously screened-in porch area with fiberglass sliding and picture windows from our Impervia Series, turning the space into a four-seasons room. We do a lot of projects just like this one, thanks to the extensive capabilities of Pella's many product lines.

The homeowner asked that the design consultant configure everything so that the whole room consists of sliding windows situated atop fixed windows, all from Pella's sturdiest product line. The finishing touch was the addition of a new-yet-already-popular feature, the hidden screen. The homeowner was extremely pleased with this lighter, more open space.