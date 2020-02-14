<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fredericksburg Home Refreshed with 250 Series Vinyl Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on February 14, 2020

Front of Fredericksburg, VA, home with new vinyl windows

Project Scope

This 1977 brick in Fredericksburg, VA, still had original windows. The homeowner was looking to replace all of their outdated windows and increase the energy efficiency and overall look of the home.

Each opening needed to be modified to properly fit the new Pella 250 Series vinyl windows, which including a mix double-hung and single-hung windows.

Project Gallery

