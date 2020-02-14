Fredericksburg Home Refreshed with 250 Series Vinyl Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on February 14, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Fredericksburg, VA
Age of Structure:
1977
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, kitchen, bathrooms, study, living room, hallway, office, and basement
Products Used:
This 1977 brick in Fredericksburg, VA, still had original windows. The homeowner was looking to replace all of their outdated windows and increase the energy efficiency and overall look of the home.
Each opening needed to be modified to properly fit the new Pella 250 Series vinyl windows, which including a mix double-hung and single-hung windows.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.