Glen Allen Home Features Architect Series Double-Hung Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 11, 2019

Full home window replacement with Architect Series double-hung windows on Glen Allen home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glen Allen, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    35

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows and Wood Windows

This Glen Allen, Virginia, homeowner wanted to update all of the windows in their home.

They chose Architect Series double-hung windows for this full home window replacement project.

Pella was able to create custom windows in an almond color that matched the historical look and feel of this 35-year-old brick home.

Project Gallery

