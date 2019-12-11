Glen Allen Home Features Architect Series Double-Hung Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 11, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Glen Allen, VA
Age of Structure:
35
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
This Glen Allen, Virginia, homeowner wanted to update all of the windows in their home.
They chose Architect Series double-hung windows for this full home window replacement project.
Pella was able to create custom windows in an almond color that matched the historical look and feel of this 35-year-old brick home.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.