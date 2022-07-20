Henrico Home Adds Lifestyle Series Wood Windows
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on July 20, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1960
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of home
Products Used:
Here's a look at a recent project in Henrico's Westham neighborhood, which utilized double-hung, casement and fixed windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series all throughout the house. Initially, this homeowner had been thinking about vinyl options, but through the design process, he realized that what he was really after was visible light in his office and a wood interior.
So, we coordinated with him on grille patterns and even a custom color for the fiberglass front entry door to make sure it was just the look he was after. He couldn't be happier with the results.
Project Gallery
