Henrico Home Adds Lifestyle Series Wood Windows

Here's a look at a recent project in Henrico's Westham neighborhood, which utilized double-hung, casement and fixed windows from Pella's Lifestyle Series all throughout the house. Initially, this homeowner had been thinking about vinyl options, but through the design process, he realized that what he was really after was visible light in his office and a wood interior.

So, we coordinated with him on grille patterns and even a custom color for the fiberglass front entry door to make sure it was just the look he was after. He couldn't be happier with the results.