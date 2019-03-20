Henrico Home Updates Kitchen Bay Window
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 20, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
1992
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 1992 Henrico, VA home needed to replace their aging wooden bay window with something more energy efficient. We installed a vinyl bay window with casement window flankers. The new bay window has updated the aesthetic of the home and provided better energy efficiency.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.