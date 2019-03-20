<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Henrico Home Updates Kitchen Bay Window

Posted by Jason Dowdy

on March 20, 2019

henrico home gets new vinyl casement windows

Project Scope

The homeowners of this 1992 Henrico, VA home needed to replace their aging wooden bay window with something more energy efficient. We installed a vinyl bay window with casement window flankers. The new bay window has updated the aesthetic of the home and provided better energy efficiency. 

