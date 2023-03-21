Henrico Homeowner Gets Comfortable with Lifestyle Series

The homeowner for this replacement project in Henrico had one big window that he needed to replace. His main goal was to get something that was energy efficient and allowed for great visibility, while still offering some protection from the sun when needed.

We got him set up with a large fixed window from our popular Lifestyle Series. This product line features wood windows with an aluminum clad exterior for protection from the elements. Thin frames provide a great view, and blinds between the glass give the homeowner options to be comfortable, even on the sunniest days.