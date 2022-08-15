Henrico Homeowner Gets the Look She's After with Mix of Lifestyle and Architect Series

For this Henrico project just off River Road, the Pella Virginia team replaced all of the windows in the house with a mix of Lifestyle Series and Architect Series double-hungs, fixed windows and casements with blinds between the glass.

Since everything we do is built to order, matching up all the grille styles and patterns is no problem. Custom sizes and shapes are no problem either, as is evident by the new half-circle windows perfectly fit into their proper position in the sunroom. The homeowner couldn't be more pleased with the way this one turned out.