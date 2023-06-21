Impervia Sliding Glass Doors Revamp Henrico Patio
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on June 21, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1975
Area of Structure Involved:
Back entrance
Products Used:
Striking all-black replacement projects are as popular as ever in Henrico. Our latest involved the installation of custom sliding glass doors from our Impervia fiberglass series. The homeowner had a big opening that he needed to fill, and there are lots of ways to do it! In this case, he opted for a two-panel slider in the middle surrounded by three fixed inoperable door panels.
Creating a comfortable and stylish entryway is all about making sure you have enough room to move freely without creating a look that's too “busy” due to too many door panels. The homeowner for this project feels he accomplished just that.
Project Gallery
