<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Impervia Sliding Glass Doors Revamp Henrico Patio

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 21, 2023

Henrico patio with new fiberglass sliding doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1975

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back entrance

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

Striking all-black replacement projects are as popular as ever in Henrico. Our latest involved the installation of custom sliding glass doors from our Impervia fiberglass series. The homeowner had a big opening that he needed to fill, and there are lots of ways to do it! In this case, he opted for a two-panel slider in the middle surrounded by three fixed inoperable door panels.

Creating a comfortable and stylish entryway is all about making sure you have enough room to move freely without creating a look that's too “busy” due to too many door panels. The homeowner for this project feels he accomplished just that.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now