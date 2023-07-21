Henrico Home Switches to Low-Maintenance Vinyl

Here's a look at a recent project in Henrico in which the homeowner determined that he wanted to move away from the wood windows original to his house and go with something maintenance-free. He also wasn't a fan of the way his old hinged patio doors would swing into the living room and take up space. Luckily, the Pella Virginia team was able to address all of these things, installing double-hung windows from our 250 Series line of vinyl products, and swapping out the old four-panel hinged patio door with a four-panel slider. Now, there's plenty of room to move about comfortably without cluttering up any spaces inside the home. He's a big fan of the new look!