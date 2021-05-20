Henrico Homeowner Updates to Lifestyle Series in Iron Ore Exterior Color

The homeowner for this project is a big Pella fan and already had existing Pella windows that were around 40 years old. Despite their age, they were still in great working condition, but he felt it was time for a change in the overall look.

We replaced the existing windows with Lifestyle series casements with blinds between the glass. Between the window line itself, the blinds feature, and the Iron Ore exterior color for the aluminum cladding, this homeowner now has many of Pella's most popular options for his home!