Hidden Screens Ensure Max Visibility for Suffolk Homeowner

For this replacement project in Suffolk, we used 250 Series vinyl windows in different configurations all throughout the house. Some areas called for single-hung windows with grilles and standard flat screens on the exterior, while other areas, like the sunroom, made use of double-wide units outfitted with our new hidden screen feature, allowing for maximum visibility and the most possible airflow.

The best part is, the screen itself is hidden inside the bottom sash of the window until you open it up. The homeowner for this project couldn't be happier with the way everything turned out!