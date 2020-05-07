Suffolk French Doors Hinged French Patio Doors Update Suffolk Home
May 7, 2020
This Suffolk, Virginia, customer was tired of the single side entry door off of their dining area.
Our Pella design consultant helped them pick a Lifestyle Series hinged French patio door with hinged storm doors to bring an updated look to the home.
Project Gallery
