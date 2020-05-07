<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Suffolk French Doors Hinged French Patio Doors Update Suffolk Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 7, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Suffolk, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1996

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining area

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This Suffolk, Virginia, customer was tired of the single side entry door off of their dining area.

Our Pella design consultant helped them pick a Lifestyle Series hinged French patio door with hinged storm doors to bring an updated look to the home.

