Historic Cape Charles Property Stays Authentic with Pella Reserve Series
on August 4, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Cape Charles, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1912
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen entrance
Products Used:
Pella Reserve Series
This 1920 property was recently updated all across the board to give it a new, modern feel while remaining true to its historic nature. It was one of many similar projects in the Cape Charles area.
The client ended up choosing the Pella Reserve Series to really open up the available customization options while remaining historically accurate with features like butt-joints and putty glaze style grilles. What resulted is a beautiful entrance to the kitchen that makes a statement and matches the style of the building perfectly.
Project Gallery
