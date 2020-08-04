Historic Cape Charles Property Stays Authentic with Pella Reserve Series

This 1920 property was recently updated all across the board to give it a new, modern feel while remaining true to its historic nature. It was one of many similar projects in the Cape Charles area.

The client ended up choosing the Pella Reserve Series to really open up the available customization options while remaining historically accurate with features like butt-joints and putty glaze style grilles. What resulted is a beautiful entrance to the kitchen that makes a statement and matches the style of the building perfectly.