Homeowner Makes the Jump from Builder Grade to Pella 250 Series

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on July 21, 2020

interior double hung

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 2003

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room, kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Pella 250 Series

This Charlottesville homeowner was fed up with his drafty, builder grade windows and decided to make a change to Pella 250 series vinyl double-hung windows for improved energy efficiency and comfort.

