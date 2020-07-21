Homeowner Makes the Jump from Builder Grade to Pella 250 Series
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on July 21, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2003
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, kitchen
Products Used:
Pella 250 Series
This Charlottesville homeowner was fed up with his drafty, builder grade windows and decided to make a change to Pella 250 series vinyl double-hung windows for improved energy efficiency and comfort.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.