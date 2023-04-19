Impervia Fiberglass Awning Windows Provide Durability for Richmond Rooftop

The owner of a historic penthouse condo in downtown Richmond needed to replace several small awning windows. Because the windows were relatively flush with the rooftop of the building, the owner recognized that a durable material would be needed. Her research led her to Pella's Impervia Series fiberglass windows, which are made of the strongest material on the windows and doors market.



As the name suggests, these windows are impervious to the elements, and extensive testing has been done to ensure that they never bend, contract, or corrode like other materials might. The homeowner for this project is glad she discovered both Pella and Impervia fiberglass!