Impervia Fiberglass Awning Windows Provide Durability for Richmond Rooftop
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on April 19, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1920
Area of Structure Involved:
Rooftop
Products Used:
Awning Windows, Fiberglass Windows, and Impervia Series
The owner of a historic penthouse condo in downtown Richmond needed to replace several small awning windows. Because the windows were relatively flush with the rooftop of the building, the owner recognized that a durable material would be needed. Her research led her to Pella's Impervia Series fiberglass windows, which are made of the strongest material on the windows and doors market.
As the name suggests, these windows are impervious to the elements, and extensive testing has been done to ensure that they never bend, contract, or corrode like other materials might. The homeowner for this project is glad she discovered both Pella and Impervia fiberglass!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.