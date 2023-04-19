<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Impervia Fiberglass Awning Windows Provide Durability for Richmond Rooftop

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on April 19, 2023

Partially open awning windows on Richmond rooftop

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1920

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Rooftop

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows, Fiberglass Windows, and Impervia Series

The owner of a historic penthouse condo in downtown Richmond needed to replace several small awning windows. Because the windows were relatively flush with the rooftop of the building, the owner recognized that a durable material would be needed. Her research led her to Pella's Impervia Series fiberglass windows, which are made of the strongest material on the windows and doors market.

As the name suggests, these windows are impervious to the elements, and extensive testing has been done to ensure that they never bend, contract, or corrode like other materials might. The homeowner for this project is glad she discovered both Pella and Impervia fiberglass!

Project Gallery

