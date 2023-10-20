Impervia Fiberglass Sliding Windows Give Colonial Beach Home a Bold New Look

Here's a recent project in Colonial Beach, which shows off the versatility of Pella's product offerings and installation methods to best suit the customer's needs. In the case of this project, the homeowner wanted lots of ventilation and visible glass, and while they wanted the exterior trim to be thick and stand out, they didn't want it to wrap around the edges of the existing brick. So, the Pella Virginia team got them all set up with Impervia Series fiberglass sliding windows, which are perfect for ensuring maximum airflow and visibility. We installed the windows in a new construction style so that they were the exact same size as the previous windows and did not lose any glass. Finally, the team used frame expander to give the exterior the exact look the homeowner was hoping for, and wrapped in such a way that nothing overlapped with the brick. They are ecstatic about the results of this project.