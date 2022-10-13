Impervia Fiberglass Windows Brighten Interior of New Richmond Home

Here's a look at a recent new construction project in Richmond, for which we partnered with our friends at Blue Ridge Custom Homes to provide the homeowner with windows from Pella's sturdiest line: Impervia Series Fiberglass double-hungs and casements, all in white.

The thin frames and grilles on these windows mean lots of visible glass, which will let plenty of natural light into the room while maintaining energy efficiency. The homeowner is a big fan of how warm and inviting the new space feels.