Fiberglass Windows Create Stunning Entryway for Charlottesville New Build

Here's a look at a recent new construction project in which we partnered with our friends at Charlottesville Area Builders to feature Pella's popular Impervia Fiberglass series. Fiberglass is a great option for windows due to its strength as a material, but at Pella we have done extensive testing to take it even further: our proprietary fiberglass material used in the Impervia Series is the strongest material on the market for windows and doors! The goal for this project was to provide the homeowners with a great view and insulation from the elements, ideally in such a way that they wouldn't need to worry about maintenance. Naturally, Impervia Fiberglass was the ideal choice.