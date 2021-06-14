Pella Impervia Black Fiberglass Windows for New Construction Project
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Fiberglass Windows, Picture Windows, Wood Entry Doors, and Impervia Series
Fiberglass is a great option to consider if you're looking for an alternative to true natural wood. Fiberglass provides a high-end look with a durable material that is resistant to inclement conditions and requires little maintenance. A perfect example would be the bathroom window in the last photo above. A wood window in a steamy bathroom might start to feel the effects of the moisture in the air after some time. Pella Impervia is as its name implies—impervious to such conditions. It's Pella's sturdiest window line for a reason!
