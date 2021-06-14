<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Impervia Black Fiberglass Windows for New Construction Project

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 14, 2021

page banner

Project Scope

Fiberglass is a great option to consider if you're looking for an alternative to true natural wood. Fiberglass provides a high-end look with a durable material that is resistant to inclement conditions and requires little maintenance. A perfect example would be the bathroom window in the last photo above. A  wood window in a steamy bathroom might start to feel the effects of the moisture in the air after some time. Pella Impervia is as its name implies—impervious to such conditions. It's Pella's sturdiest window line for a reason!

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now