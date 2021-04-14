Impervia Series Sunroom Conversion for Richmond Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on April 14, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom area, rest of house TBD
Products Used:
We do a lot of projects just like this one: the homeowner wanted to convert the screened-in porch area on the 2nd floor into a space that could be used all year long. But they didn't want to lose visibility by making the switch over to windows.
The thin frames on our Impervia Fiberglass Series windows made them a perfect fit for this project! Picture windows, casements, and awnings were utilized to maximize the amount of visible glass, and the material itself ensures that durability will never be an issue. The homeowners love the new look and comfort provided year-round by the new windows.
Project Gallery
