Impervia Series Sunroom Conversion for Richmond Home

We do a lot of projects just like this one: the homeowner wanted to convert the screened-in porch area on the 2nd floor into a space that could be used all year long. But they didn't want to lose visibility by making the switch over to windows.

The thin frames on our Impervia Fiberglass Series windows made them a perfect fit for this project! Picture windows, casements, and awnings were utilized to maximize the amount of visible glass, and the material itself ensures that durability will never be an issue. The homeowners love the new look and comfort provided year-round by the new windows.