Impervia Sliding Windows Increase Airflow for Charlottesville Home

Jason Dowdy

on November 16, 2020

Impervia Sliding Window

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1956

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Windows and Sliding Windows

The goal for this Charlottesville, Virginia, project was to replace all of the windows with Pella® Impervia® sliding windows — a great window type for those who want maximum visibility and airflow.

The homeowner went with a competitor to replace all of his windows just a couple years ago, but many of them had since failed.

We got him all set up with fiberglass sliding windows from Pella's sturdiest window line. Another project in the books, and this homeowner couldn't be more thrilled.

Project Gallery

