Integrated Rolscreen® on Double-Hung Window for Mechanicsville Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 28, 2019

mechanicsville home gets new wood double hung window with the integrated rolscreen

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mechanicsville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1995

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows, and Integrated Rolscreen

The homeowner of this Mechanicsville home was tired of the traditional screen on their double-hung window. Pella delivered an innovative solution with a built in screen. Pella's Integrated Rolscreen® appears when you open the window and rolls out of sight when you close the window. The homeowners are thrilled with the new windows and the added benefits they provide - easy cleaning and no seasonal screen storage.

