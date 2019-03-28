Integrated Rolscreen® on Double-Hung Window for Mechanicsville Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 28, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mechanicsville, VA
Age of Structure:
1995
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows, and Integrated Rolscreen
The homeowner of this Mechanicsville home was tired of the traditional screen on their double-hung window. Pella delivered an innovative solution with a built in screen. Pella's Integrated Rolscreen® appears when you open the window and rolls out of sight when you close the window. The homeowners are thrilled with the new windows and the added benefits they provide - easy cleaning and no seasonal screen storage.
