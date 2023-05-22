Integrated Window Screens Enhance Wood Windows in Williamsburg
on May 22, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Williamsburg, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1985
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
The homeowner for this project in Williamsburg had old wooden windows that were original to the house and in need of replacement. In particular, some damage around the frames made her a little hesitant to operate the windows. The Pella Virginia team got her all set up with Reserve Traditional single-hung windows throughout the home — a wood-clad option that will keep her protected — as well as a new sliding patio door.
Occasionally, our team will work in historic neighborhoods like Williamsburg that don't allow flat window screens on the exterior side. This was not a problem for us, as we installed our integrated window screens, which remain rolled up and hidden underneath the sill while the window is closed and only become visible when the homeowner lifts up the bottom window sash. Now, this customer can enjoy her new windows in comfort.
Project Gallery
