<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Interior Blinds Make All The Difference in Newport News Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 9, 2022

Newport News home exterior with new sliding patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Newport News, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1971

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom/back exit

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This recent replacement project in Newport News, VA, shows how one of Pella's most popular window and door features — between-the-glass blinds — addresses a very common problem: too much direct sunlight in a space where the homeowner likes to spend their time.

We got the homeowner all set with a 3-panel Lifestyle Series sliding glass door, complete with blinds between the glass, for maximized comfort. We have shades and room-darkening options in various colors as well, so he was able to get just the look he wanted. Now he's relaxing in comfort and saving money on heating and cooling bills all year long.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now