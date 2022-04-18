Keswick Homeowner Enjoys the Shade With New Lifestyle Series Doors

For this recent project in Keswick, VA, our team replaced two sets of patio doors using styles from Pella's Lifestyle Series. This is a great visualization of how the same product line can be customized based on homeowners' needs or preferences. You'll notice that one is a sliding glass door configuration, while the other is hinged and opens from the middle. The homeowner also asked that the sliding glass doors in the kitchen come outfitted with shades between the panes of glass since that side of the house gets direct sunlight for large portions of the day.

That request was of course no problem at all for our Pella Virginia team! The ever-popular Lifestyle Series is a great option for those who love the look and feel of wood, but want to be able to customize their living space. In this case, the homeowner couldn't be happier with the way things turned out.