Nellysford Home Adds Lifestyle Casement Windows in Full-Frame Installation

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on August 16, 2022

Wood casement window in Nellysford, VA, home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Nellysford, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1978

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen, bedroom, laundry room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

Here's a look at a project in Nellysford, VA in which we replaced old Pella windows in the kitchen, bedroom and laundry room areas with Lifestyle Series casements using a full-frame installation method. This means that instead of slipping the window into the existing trim (which we're also able to do), the homeowner asked that we take everything back to the original rough opening and re-do the trim from scratch on both the interior and exterior sides. The upside of doing it this way is that there's no risk of losing visible glass during the replacement process.

Project Gallery

