Nellysford Home Adds Lifestyle Casement Windows in Full-Frame Installation
on August 16, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Nellysford, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1978
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen, bedroom, laundry room
Products Used:
Here's a look at a project in Nellysford, VA in which we replaced old Pella windows in the kitchen, bedroom and laundry room areas with Lifestyle Series casements using a full-frame installation method. This means that instead of slipping the window into the existing trim (which we're also able to do), the homeowner asked that we take everything back to the original rough opening and re-do the trim from scratch on both the interior and exterior sides. The upside of doing it this way is that there's no risk of losing visible glass during the replacement process.
