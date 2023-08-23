New Wood Windows Add Personality to Hampton Home

Here's a recent replacement project in Hampton, which features Pella's popular Lifestyle Series wood windows in varying configurations all throughout the house. Double-hungs and casements brought functionality while different grille patterns and direct-set windows were used to give the home some real curb appeal. We painted the wood interior linen white and went with an almond exterior color for the cladding, per the customer's specifications. He's a fan of the way this project turned out!