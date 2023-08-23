New Wood Windows Add Personality to Hampton Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 23, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
Hampton, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
Here's a recent replacement project in Hampton, which features Pella's popular Lifestyle Series wood windows in varying configurations all throughout the house. Double-hungs and casements brought functionality while different grille patterns and direct-set windows were used to give the home some real curb appeal. We painted the wood interior linen white and went with an almond exterior color for the cladding, per the customer's specifications. He's a fan of the way this project turned out!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.