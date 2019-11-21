<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Casement Windows Beautify Goochland Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 21, 2019

Front exterior view of home with gray siding and new wood casement windows with white trim

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Manakin Sabot, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    40

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows and Wood Windows

This Manakin Sabot, Virginia, homeowner wanted to add the quality and beauty of wood windows to their home. 

They wanted casement windows in their living room, so we installed Pella® Lifestyle Series wood casement windows.

The Lifestyle windows fit seamlessly in the style of the cozy home.

Project Gallery

