Lifestyle Series Patio Door Replacement
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 20, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mechanicsville, VA
Age of Structure:
1985
Area of Structure Involved:
Rear patio door
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series Patio Door
This homeowner was looking for an updated and energy-efficient patio door. After working with Pella professionals, the homeowner decided to choose Pella Lifestyle Series French patio doors with an inswing. Pella Lifestyle Series patio doors are known for their high-performance value and are natural insulators since they are constructed from wood.
