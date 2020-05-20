<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Patio Door Replacement

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 20, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mechanicsville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1985

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Rear patio door

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series Patio Door

This homeowner was looking for an updated and energy-efficient patio door. After working with Pella professionals, the homeowner decided to choose Pella Lifestyle Series French patio doors with an inswing. Pella Lifestyle Series patio doors are known for their high-performance value and are natural insulators since they are constructed from wood.

