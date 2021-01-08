Lifestyle Series Picture Window and Half-Circle Window Replacement in Richmond
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 8, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1999
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedroom
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series
This was a fairly small project in Richmond that involved the full replacement of a rotting picture window and a half-circle window above it. We know that homeowners may worry when it comes to custom or special shape windows like this, so we take extra care to seamlessly match what was there previously.
Thanks to the customizable nature of Lifestyle Series wood windows, we were able to complete this project with no problems. And the homeowner is happy to have it completed!
Project Gallery
