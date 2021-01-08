<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Picture Window and Half-Circle Window Replacement in Richmond

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on January 8, 2021

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1999

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedroom

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series

This was a fairly small project in Richmond that involved the full replacement of a rotting picture window and a half-circle window above it. We know that homeowners may worry when it comes to custom or special shape windows like this, so we take extra care to seamlessly match what was there previously.

Thanks to the customizable nature of Lifestyle Series wood windows, we were able to complete this project with no problems. And the homeowner is happy to have it completed!

