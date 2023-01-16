Lifestyle Series Refreshes Look of Virginia Beach Home

Here's a recent project in Virginia Beach in which our team removed all existing double-hung windows on the second floor porch and swapped them out for new ones from our popular Lifestyle series.

The homeowner in this case opted for new construction-style windows, which means we removed all of the trim and reverted each space back to its original rough opening to ensure that no visible glass is lost. We also ended up replacing several doors using hinged-patio-style configurations from the same product line. Now, the home has one consistent look, and the customer couldn't be happier.