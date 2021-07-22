Lifestyle Series Replacement Windows Match Traditional Look of Portsmouth Home
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Portsmouth, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1937
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The goal for this Portsmouth, Virginia, project was to replace the old, drafty windows and with something similar to refresh the overall look of the home. This homeowner lives in a neighborhood with an HOA that stresses the importance of wood as a material and a traditional grille pattern. Luckily, Pella has just the thing for these sorts of projects: the very customizable Lifestyle Series!
We got the owner set up with aluminum-clad windows and traditional grilles to nail that Colonial look that they need. The Bright White interior stain means that he can enjoy the new windows from the inside while the neighbors enjoy them from the outside.
