Lifestyle Series Three-Panel Hinged Patio Doors for Spotsylvania Home

The homeowners for this replacement project in Spotsylvania wanted to replace their old sliding glass doors and make the switch over to hinged patio doors. The width of their rough opening necessitated the use of three panels. They chose to have the active panel be in the center, although the customizable nature of Pella's doors means that any setup is possible. The replacement patio doors look fantastic and provide a nice low threshold while moving in and out, as well as a great view of the backyard.