Lifestyle Series Windows Add New Life to Virginia Beach Residence
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 2, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
32
Area of Structure Involved:
TV Room, Family Room, Living Room
Products Used:
In a pretty straight forward project, we added Lifestyle Series wood windows because the customer was looking to add more natural light to their home while also increasing energy efficiency.
The new casement windows seamlessly fit in with the look of the home while increasing the aesthetic appeal.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.