Lifestyle Series Windows Add New Life to Virginia Beach Residence

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on March 2, 2020

New Lifestyle Series windows on Virginia Beach, VA home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    32

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    TV Room, Family Room, Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

In a pretty straight forward project, we added Lifestyle Series wood windows because the customer was looking to add more natural light to their home while also increasing energy efficiency.

The new casement windows seamlessly fit in with the look of the home while increasing the aesthetic appeal.












