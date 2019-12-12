Lifestyle Series Windows and Doors Seamlessly Fit into Chesapeake City Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 12, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Chesapeake City, VA
Age of Structure:
27
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, patio, entry doors
Products Used:
The homeowners of this charming brick home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, wanted to replace their windows and all the doors in their home. We had to completely replace the frame around the back patio door before installing a new Lifestyle Series multi-slide patio door. The Lifestyle Series wood windows tied and wood entry door tied in perfectly, increasing the overall aesthetic while providing exceptional security.
