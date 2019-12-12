<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Windows and Doors Seamlessly Fit into Chesapeake City Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 12, 2019

New Lifestyle Series wood windows on brick home in Chesapeake City, Virginia

Project Scope

The homeowners of this charming brick home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, wanted to replace their windows and all the doors in their home. We had to completely replace the frame around the back patio door before installing a new Lifestyle Series multi-slide patio door. The Lifestyle Series wood windows tied and wood entry door tied in perfectly, increasing the overall aesthetic while providing exceptional security.














Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now