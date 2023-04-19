Lifestyle Series Windows Boost Curb Appeal of Charlottesville Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on April 19, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1995
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Picture Windows, Hinged French Patio Doors, Lifestyle Series
Take a walk through this Charlottesville home that now features brand new double-hung and direct set windows all throughout the house, in addition to a set of hinged French patio doors and Lifestyle Series windows. This is our most popular product line, highly sought after by homeowners who covet look and feel of a wood interior. Lifestyle Series windows also offer natural insulation. The combination of a pre-stained interior and an exterior side clad in aluminum means you can have your windows made exactly to your specifications. Here, the finishing touches were added in the form champagne hardware for the windows and satin nickel for the doors. Custom glass colors were also used on the front entry. When all was said and done, the homeowner was very pleased with the way it turned out.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.