Lifestyle Series Windows Brighten Up New Construction Home in New Kent
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 17, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
New Kent, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 2019
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
For this new construction project in New Kent, completed with our partners at Southern Traditions, we installed wood double-hung windows from our Lifestyle Series. The white frames against the white exterior really help the window glass and grilles to stand out.
The grilles on these Lifestyle Series windows are particularly interesting because they're actually between the panes of glass, which makes cleaning the windows quick and easy. But, Pella offers all sorts of customization ability when it comes to grilles and other hardware, so if you prefer standard or removable grilles instead, you can have them!
