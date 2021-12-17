Lifestyle Series Windows Brighten Up New Construction Home in New Kent

For this new construction project in New Kent, completed with our partners at Southern Traditions, we installed wood double-hung windows from our Lifestyle Series. The white frames against the white exterior really help the window glass and grilles to stand out.

The grilles on these Lifestyle Series windows are particularly interesting because they're actually between the panes of glass, which makes cleaning the windows quick and easy. But, Pella offers all sorts of customization ability when it comes to grilles and other hardware, so if you prefer standard or removable grilles instead, you can have them!