<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Windows Bring Brightness and Energy Efficiency to Glen Allen Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 15, 2022

Double-hung windows on Glen Allen home exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Glen Allen, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1997

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

The goal for this recent replacement project in Glen Allen was to remove the old, run-down windows and replace them with something visually similar that could hold up against the elements.

For that, you can't do much better than the Lifestyle Series, complete with a wood interior that you can enjoy when indoors and an aluminum-clad exterior that you won't have to worry about when the weather acts up. The customer opted for double-hung windows in our Almond exterior color, and they were installed throughout the home in single, two-wide and three-wide configurations to perfect the look.














Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now