Lifestyle Series Windows Bring Brightness and Energy Efficiency to Glen Allen Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on September 15, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Glen Allen, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1997
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The goal for this recent replacement project in Glen Allen was to remove the old, run-down windows and replace them with something visually similar that could hold up against the elements.
For that, you can't do much better than the Lifestyle Series, complete with a wood interior that you can enjoy when indoors and an aluminum-clad exterior that you won't have to worry about when the weather acts up. The customer opted for double-hung windows in our Almond exterior color, and they were installed throughout the home in single, two-wide and three-wide configurations to perfect the look.
