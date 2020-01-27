Lifestyle Series Windows Refresh Charlottesville Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 27, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Charlottesville, VA
Age of Structure:
57
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, living room, basement
Products Used:
The homeowner was looking to update all of the windows in their brick home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Because the home was built in 1963, the project needed some additional attention regarding the size and fit of the windows.
The homeowner was drawn to our Lifestyle Series wood windows for their combination of energy efficiency, sound dampening and value. They went with a classic double-hung style for each window in this whole-home replacement project.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.