Lifestyle Series Windows Refresh Charlottesville Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on January 27, 2020

Lifestyle Series double-hung wood window replacement project on Charlottesville brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Charlottesville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    57

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, living room, basement

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

The homeowner was looking to update all of the windows in their brick home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Because the home was built in 1963, the project needed some additional attention regarding the size and fit of the windows.

The homeowner was drawn to our Lifestyle Series wood windows for their combination of energy efficiency, sound dampening and value. They went with a classic double-hung style for each window in this whole-home replacement project.














