Lifestyle Series Wood Windows Enhance Virginia Beach Home

For this replacement project in Virginia Beach, the homeowner selected Lifestyle Series wood windows due to their customizable nature and great energy efficiency.

This was another project that the Pella Virginia team tackled as a full-frame installation in order to provide the homeowners with the most visible glass possible. Many other window companies are more limited in this regard, only able to offer a block frame installation which ends up reducing the glass to accommodate the frame itself. Additionally, by going with Pella's Lifestyle Series, which comes with especially thin frames and sightlines, the customer ended up with even more glass than they had before!