Luxury Condominium Goes With Lifestyle Series
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 14, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Fredericksburg, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2016
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire building
Products Used:
Lifestyle Series
For this project, Pella of Virginia partnered up with one of our local builders to provide all of the windows for a new luxury apartment building in Fredericksburg.
We went with Lifestyle series wood windows, our most popular line overall. The look and feel of wood, along with 11 pre-finished interior paint and stain options and 13 exterior color options, ensure that you'll have options that you love no matter where you live.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.