Luxury Condominium Goes With Lifestyle Series

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on August 14, 2020

apt building exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Fredericksburg, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 2016

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire building

  • Products Used:

    Lifestyle Series

For this project, Pella of Virginia partnered up with one of our local builders to provide all of the windows for a new luxury apartment building in Fredericksburg.

We went with Lifestyle series wood windows, our most popular line overall. The look and feel of wood, along with 11 pre-finished interior paint and stain options and 13 exterior color options, ensure that you'll have options that you love no matter where you live.
















