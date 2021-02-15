Make the Most of Your View with Lifestyle Series Windows

The homeowners for this replacement project in Heathsville, VA wanted to address some wood rot and seal failure that led to foggy glass, and as a result, inhibited their view. When you have scenery like this in your backyard, that's something that needs to be addressed right away!

We got them set up with a fixed window from our Support line and two Lifestyle Series casements. The look and feel of wood on the interior and the aluminum cladding on the exterior ensure that they'll now be comfortable from all angles!