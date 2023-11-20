<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Matching Existing Windows in Midlothian Using Pella Reserve Traditional

Jason Dowdy

on November 20, 2023

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Replacement

  • Location:

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1993

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Double-Hung Windows

DESCRIPTION

Here's a recent project in Midlothian which involved the replacement of all double-hung windows on the front of the house using our Pella Reserve Traditional product line. These aluminum-clad wood windows are manufactured with historical accuracy in mind. Careful attention is paid to details such as through-stile construction and putty-glaze grilles to ensure an authentic look. Due to the nature of the construction and mulling of the original window units, we were able to leave the existing half-circle in place and only replace the two windows below, but this isn't always the case!

Luckily, our Pella Virginia design consultants have a keen eye and lots of experience and can assist homeowners with cost-saving ideas like this. The homeowner in this case is very pleased with the project.















