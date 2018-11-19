<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Mechanicsville Home Gets All New Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 19, 2018

Before

before image of virginia home with new windows

After

after image of bay window on virginia home

Project Scope

The owner of this 22-year-old home in Mechanicsville, Virginia, wanted to make some aesthetic changes to the patio door and a window on the back of the home. They took this opportunity to replace all the other windows in the home as well. 

We turned the back patio single door into a double French patio door, made the back window into a bay window, which matched an existing window on the adjacent side of the home, and replaced all windows in the front of the home with Pella® windows.















Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now