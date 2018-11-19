Mechanicsville Home Gets All New Windows

The owner of this 22-year-old home in Mechanicsville, Virginia, wanted to make some aesthetic changes to the patio door and a window on the back of the home. They took this opportunity to replace all the other windows in the home as well.

We turned the back patio single door into a double French patio door, made the back window into a bay window, which matched an existing window on the adjacent side of the home, and replaced all windows in the front of the home with Pella® windows.