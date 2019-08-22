<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Mechanicsville Homeowner Gains Space with Sliding Patio Door

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on August 22, 2019

Exterior view of porch with new wood sliding patio doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Mechanicsville, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1989

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Dining room, Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Mechanicsville, Virginia, customer wanted to replace their old French doors with a new sliding glass door from Pella to save precious space in their dining room.

We installed a wood sliding patio door from the Architect Series® for improved form and function in both the patio and dining areas.















