Mechanicsville Homeowner Gains Space with Sliding Patio Door
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on August 22, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mechanicsville, VA
Age of Structure:
1989
Area of Structure Involved:
Dining room, Patio
Products Used:
This Mechanicsville, Virginia, customer wanted to replace their old French doors with a new sliding glass door from Pella to save precious space in their dining room.
We installed a wood sliding patio door from the Architect Series® for improved form and function in both the patio and dining areas.
