Midlothian Home Adds Custom Lifestyle Series Windows & Doors

For this recent project in Midlothian, the Pella of Virginia team installed several picture windows and a set of patio doors from our Lifestyle Series.

This customizable wood product line is Pella's most popular overall, thanks to features like a pre-stained interior side and exterior cladding in any one of twelve exterior colors. In this case, the homeowner opted for a black interior and Iron Ore exterior cladding, a very popular choice.