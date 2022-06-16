Midlothian Home Adds Custom Lifestyle Series Windows & Doors
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on June 16, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1992
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
For this recent project in Midlothian, the Pella of Virginia team installed several picture windows and a set of patio doors from our Lifestyle Series.
This customizable wood product line is Pella's most popular overall, thanks to features like a pre-stained interior side and exterior cladding in any one of twelve exterior colors. In this case, the homeowner opted for a black interior and Iron Ore exterior cladding, a very popular choice.
