<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Midlothian Home Adds Custom Lifestyle Series Windows & Doors

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 16, 2022

Red brick exterior of Midlothian home

Project Scope

For this recent project in Midlothian, the Pella of Virginia team installed several picture windows and a set of patio doors from our Lifestyle Series.

This customizable wood product line is Pella's most popular overall, thanks to features like a pre-stained interior side and exterior cladding in any one of twelve exterior colors. In this case, the homeowner opted for a black interior and Iron Ore exterior cladding, a very popular choice.















Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now