<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Midlothian Home Adopts Modern Look with Black Windows and Doors

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 20, 2018

virginia home gets new windows and sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1974

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows, Sliding Patio Doors

After replacing the windows on the front of the home earlier this year, the owners of this Midlothian, VA home wanted to finalize their new Pella® look. We helped add the finishing touches by replacing the windows on the back of the home and adding a sliding patio door, all with black trim for a uniform look.

















Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now