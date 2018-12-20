Midlothian Home Adopts Modern Look with Black Windows and Doors
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 20, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
1974
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
After replacing the windows on the front of the home earlier this year, the owners of this Midlothian, VA home wanted to finalize their new Pella® look. We helped add the finishing touches by replacing the windows on the back of the home and adding a sliding patio door, all with black trim for a uniform look.
