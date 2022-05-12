Midlothian Home Replaces 29 Windows in One Day

Here's a look at an absolutely beautiful project in Midlothian's Salisbury neighborhood that involved the replacement of 29 windows using double-hungs from our Lifestyle and Reserve Traditional Series.

Our Pella Virginia team was able to complete this job all in one day if you can believe that! The homeowner himself had a hard time believing it, letting us know that the team provided him updates throughout the day, and left no trace they had been there once the job was done. He couldn't have been more complimentary of the team and seems to have had a great experience.