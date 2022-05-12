Midlothian Home Replaces 29 Windows in One Day
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 12, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1993
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Here's a look at an absolutely beautiful project in Midlothian's Salisbury neighborhood that involved the replacement of 29 windows using double-hungs from our Lifestyle and Reserve Traditional Series.
Our Pella Virginia team was able to complete this job all in one day if you can believe that! The homeowner himself had a hard time believing it, letting us know that the team provided him updates throughout the day, and left no trace they had been there once the job was done. He couldn't have been more complimentary of the team and seems to have had a great experience.
