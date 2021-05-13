Midlothian Homeowner Increases Visible Glass as Well as Curb Appeal by Reducing Grilles

This homeowner had some wood rot that he needed to address. He made the most of the situation and decided to use this opportunity to make another change he had been thinking about: reducing the number of grilles for a cleaner look and more visibility.

He went with Architect Series Traditional windows, an excellent choice for those who really want to customize their exterior color, interior stain or hardware finish. The exterior cladding will prevent future wood rot so that he can have the look he wants for years and years to come. The reduced grille count means more visible glass from the inside of the home while boosting curb appeal from the outside.