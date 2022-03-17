Mineral Home Adds Custom-Sized Hinged Patio Door

This Mineral, VA, homeowner wanted to remove their existing sliding glass doors and replace them with hinged patio doors instead. Some people love the feel of a sliding glass door and the way it operates, while others would rather have doors that swing out and allow for the most space — it's really all a matter of preference!

Specifically, the customer went with a beautiful style from Pella's Reserve™ - Traditional line, which is perfect for those who wish to customize their door's interior and exterior colors, hardware and type of wood. In this particular case, size had to be customized as well, since these were some tall doors. Luckily, everything Pella makes is built to order, so that was no problem! The customer loves her new doors and couldn't be happier with the replacement process.